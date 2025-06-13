Madras HC suspends one-month prison sentence of senior IAS officer

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the one-month simple imprisonment imposed on IAS officer Anshul Mishra by a single judge last month after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

The bench comprising justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan passed the interim orders on the appeal, filed by Mishra, challenging his conviction. It can be recalled that the single judge himself had suspended the sentencing for a month to provide time for the officer to prefer an appeal.

The division bench on Thursday directed Mishra to deposit Rs 25,000 within three weeks and adjourned the next hearing on the appeal petition to July 21.

The single judge found the officer guilty of contempt on finding that its order, issued in November 2023 to consider the petitions of two elderly siblings, was not complied with by Mishra in his capacity as the member secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The siblings had been fighting for long to retrieve a small portion of their land that was acquired by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board but was not utilised.