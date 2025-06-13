Tamil Nadu Governor, CM express shock over Air India flight crash

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, and leaders from across the political spectrum expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In a post on X, Governor Ravi said, “Deeply shocked and anguished by the loss of precious lives in the tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight at Ahmedabad. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. As rescue efforts continue, I pray for survivors and strength for those awaiting news of their loved ones.”

“My thoughts are with everyone affected and the families of those on board. Hoping every possible effort is underway for rescue and relief,” said Stalin.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described the incident as tragic and said he was praying for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of lives and urged authorities to expedite rescue operations.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan called upon both the Gujarat and union governments to ensure quality treatment for the injured and demanded a fair and thorough investigation into the cause of the crash. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TMC(M) president GK Vasan, and KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran also condoled the deaths.