Three students denied Class 9 admission in Krishnagiri, HM says poor show in 'screening test'

KRISHNAGIRI: Three students were denied Class 9 admission at the Government High School in the Bettamugilalam panchayat citing their poor performance in the 'screening test' on Thursday. However, the school headmaster later relented and assured to admit them after some complained on the child helpline number 1098 on the plight of the students.
The three students, who are caste Hindus, were denied admission as headmaster Madhu claimed they were unable to write their names and to read even a few words in the screening test.
Two of the students who sought admission were from the Bolkakollai Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) in the Bettamugilalam tribal panchayat. The other who faced the admission hurdle was from the Panchayat Union Middle School in Siddhapuram. They have cleared Class 8 and went to the Bettamugilalam school, seeking to join Class 9.
When TNIE spoke to a mother of a boy, she said, "We went to the Bettamugilalam high school twice to admit my son who had passed out from the Bolkakollai PUMS, but the headmaster did not admit him claiming he could not write his name and thus it will be tough to clear the Class 10 board exam and it will affect the school pass percentage."
"I am the bread-winner of the family as my husband has health issues. The education of my child is essential," she said.
Another person from Siddhapuram said his grandson who had completed Class 8 at the Siddhapuram PUMS also did not get admission in the Bettamugilalam high school because he failed in the screening process.
Bettamugilalam GHS headmaster Madhu, however, told TNIE "I will admit them on Friday. Students were unable to write their names. I had asked them to come after 10 days after learning a few letters. This year, 43 students were admitted in Class 9. Last academic year 24 out of the 26 students cleared the Class 10 exam."
Bolkakollai PUMS in-charge headmaster Jagannathan told TNIE he took up the issue with Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) Suresh. He raised the matter with headmaster Madhu, pointing out that the screening process is wrong and unnecessary.
Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj told TNIE that he was unaware of the incident. "Citing class 10 pass percentage no one has the right to stop a student's education by resorting to a screening process which is illegal. There are bridge courses for weak students. I will look into the matter," he said.
The child protection team has taken up the matter with the Hosur DEO RV Ramavathy, who has assured to look into the matter.
Bettamugilalam has the largest number of Irula tribes in Krishnagiri district.