Three students denied Class 9 admission in Krishnagiri, HM says poor show in 'screening test'

KRISHNAGIRI: Three students were denied Class 9 admission at the Government High School in the Bettamugilalam panchayat citing their poor performance in the 'screening test' on Thursday. However, the school headmaster later relented and assured to admit them after some complained on the child helpline number 1098 on the plight of the students.

The three students, who are caste Hindus, were denied admission as headmaster Madhu claimed they were unable to write their names and to read even a few words in the screening test.

Two of the students who sought admission were from the Bolkakollai Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) in the Bettamugilalam tribal panchayat. The other who faced the admission hurdle was from the Panchayat Union Middle School in Siddhapuram. They have cleared Class 8 and went to the Bettamugilalam school, seeking to join Class 9.

When TNIE spoke to a mother of a boy, she said, "We went to the Bettamugilalam high school twice to admit my son who had passed out from the Bolkakollai PUMS, but the headmaster did not admit him claiming he could not write his name and thus it will be tough to clear the Class 10 board exam and it will affect the school pass percentage."

"I am the bread-winner of the family as my husband has health issues. The education of my child is essential," she said.