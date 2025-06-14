CM Stalin meets DMK workers; membership drive to begin on June 20

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has planned to complete one-on-one meetings with party functionaries from all 234 Assembly constituencies ahead of this year’s Mupperum Vizha, scheduled for September 17, said DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi, who also informed that the party’s membership drive will begin on June 20.
On the first day of the party initiative titled ‘Udanpirappe Vaa’, Stalin interacted with functionaries from Chidambaram, Villupuram, and Usilampatti constituencies at Anna Arivalayam on Friday. The meetings, which began at 10.30 am, lasted for about three hours. In a post on X, Stalin wrote, “To reach out to the people with the achievements of the government, to defeat those who are desperate to bring down Tamil Nadu, and to boost the party’s robust structure - Udanpirappe Vaa.”
District secretaries were not part of these sessions. Instead, Stalin met them separately. The panel accompanying the CM during the interactions included RS Bharathi, spokesperson TKS Elangovan, joint organisation secretary Anbagam Kalai, and deputy organisation secretaries S Austin and Thayagam Kavi.
Sources said each interaction was initially planned for five minutes, but some were extended as Stalin took a keen interest in hearing from the functionaries. Each participant received a signed copy of his autobiography Ungalil Oruvan. Regarding the nature of interaction, a party source said Stalin and the panel already had detailed performance reports of the attendees from their respective constituencies.
“Based on these, Stalin asked questions, sought clarifications, and invited suggestions for the preparation for the upcoming 2026 election,” the source said. The CM also enquired about the level of coordination between the functionaries and district secretaries.
An ‘opinion box’ was placed at the venue to collect additional feedback in writing. “Some may wish to share more beyond the meeting. They can write it down and drop it in the box. We will review all responses,” Bharathi said. The next round of meetings is scheduled for June 17, as the chief minister is expected to be in Thanjavur on June 15 and 16.