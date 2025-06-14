CM Stalin meets DMK workers; membership drive to begin on June 20

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has planned to complete one-on-one meetings with party functionaries from all 234 Assembly constituencies ahead of this year’s Mupperum Vizha, scheduled for September 17, said DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi, who also informed that the party’s membership drive will begin on June 20.

On the first day of the party initiative titled ‘Udanpirappe Vaa’, Stalin interacted with functionaries from Chidambaram, Villupuram, and Usilampatti constituencies at Anna Arivalayam on Friday. The meetings, which began at 10.30 am, lasted for about three hours. In a post on X, Stalin wrote, “To reach out to the people with the achievements of the government, to defeat those who are desperate to bring down Tamil Nadu, and to boost the party’s robust structure - Udanpirappe Vaa.”

District secretaries were not part of these sessions. Instead, Stalin met them separately. The panel accompanying the CM during the interactions included RS Bharathi, spokesperson TKS Elangovan, joint organisation secretary Anbagam Kalai, and deputy organisation secretaries S Austin and Thayagam Kavi.