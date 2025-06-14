Don’t compare me with former CM: Vijay to students

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Friday asked students taking part in the party’s felicitation events not to compare him with former chief minister K Kamaraj.

At an event organised by the party in Chennai to honour Class 10 and 12 toppers, Vijay requested participants to avoid political references and using terms such as Ilaya Kamaraj while referring to him.

“This is a small request - please don’t take it the wrong way. Let’s keep the speeches short and avoid political references. Instead, speak about your teachers, your school, or any other subject of your choice.”

The remarks come after some groups raised objections to students comparing him with Kamaraj at a recent function. At Friday’s event, 300 students from 32 Assembly constituencies received cash prizes and merit certificates.