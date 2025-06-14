No sewage contamination in water, says CCMC amid alarm over foul smell

COIMBATORE: Panic gripped residents of Kandasamy Layout in Papanaickenpalayam after several families complained of a foul smell and discolouration in the drinking water supplied to their homes.

Located in Ward 49 in the central zone of the city, the area is home to multiple apartment complexes and independent houses, where many residents suspected mixing of sewage in their drinking water.

Following complaints, officials from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) water supply wing rushed to the spot and initiated water quality tests. Samples were taken on Thursday and sent to a certified lab for analysis.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the water supply wing said, "The results that came in on Friday confirmed that there are no harmful chemicals or sewage contamination in the water. We also noticed that the chlorine content was low - just around 0.2 parts per million (PPM)."