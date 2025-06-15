Bettamugilalam school in Krishnagiri admits three students who flunked screening test

KRISHNAGIRI: The Bettamugilalam Government High School in Denkanikottai taluk on Friday admitted the three students who were earlier denied admission to Class 9 there citing failure to clear an illegal screening test held recently.

On Friday TNIE had carried an article headlined "3 students denied Class 9 admission owing to poor show in the 'screening test'. It narrated the plight of these students from two Panchayat Union Middle Schools (PUMS) at Bolakollai and Siddhapuram after they were denied admission at the Bettamugilalam school for Class 9 studies.

It is said they could not pass the illegal screening test conducted by Bettamugilalam Government High School Headmaster Madhu. The school authorities resorted to the drastic move allegedly in a bid to put up a good show in the crucial Class 10 public examinations.

The matter came to light after someone complained to the child helpline number about the denial of admission to two students. Thereafter, TNIE identified one more student.

On Friday, these three students and another student who did not undergo the screening test were admitted to the school.

The three students will be given workbooks to improve their performance.

A school education department official from Kelamangalam block told TNIE: "Students from the Bolakollai, Kottayurkollai and Siddhapuram PUMSes with poor performance in studies will undergo a bridge course. Workbooks of Class 1 to 5 will be given to them and they will be trained for a few months. Three more students will also be given admission for Class 9 at the Bettamugilalam GHS on Monday."

Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj told TNIE that weak students from Urdu schools who are joining Tamil medium middle school and high schools will also undergo a bridge course of two months to six months based on their performance.