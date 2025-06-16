Rain lashes Kanniyakumari; student drowns in Paraliyar

KANNIYAKUMARI: A second-year BSc nursing student drowned in Paraliyar river, when he, along with a few other students, had gone to take bath in the waterbody near his college in Thiruvattar on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as S Neeraj (20) from Vidurai in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. Kulasekaram fire and rescue services personnel recovered the body of the victim.
Kumari district receives 22.19 mm average rainfall
Meanwhile, incessant rainfall in the district significantly increased the inflow to Pechiparai and Perunchani dams. In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the district registered an average rainfall of 22.19 mm. Kolipurvilai recorded the maximum of 40.8 mm.
All the rainfall stations in Kalkulam, Vilavancode, Thiruvattar and Killiyoor taluks recorded moderate rainfall. Light rainfall was observed across Balamore, except in Thovalai taluk, which recorded moderate rainfall. Similarly, only Kottaram in Agastheeswaram taluk received moderate rainfall. Further, 15.2 mm rainfall was registered in Nagercoil.
Sources from the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the inflow to Pechiparai dam stood approximately at 2,000 cusecs, while Perunchani dam received an inflow of 1,131 cusecs. Around 500 cusecs water was released from Pechiparai dam for irrigation purposes.
The water level in Pechiparai dam stood at 44.33 ft against its capacity of 48 ft, and Perunchani dam stood at 62.7 ft (capacity 77 ft). Similarly, water level in Poigai dam stood at 15.4 ft (42.65 ft capacity) and Mambalathuraiyaru dam (38.71 ft). The water level at Mukkadal dam, the drinking water source of Nagercoil municipal corporation, stood at 3 ft (against its cpaacity of 25 ft).