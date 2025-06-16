Rain lashes Kanniyakumari; student drowns in Paraliyar

KANNIYAKUMARI: A second-year BSc nursing student drowned in Paraliyar river, when he, along with a few other students, had gone to take bath in the waterbody near his college in Thiruvattar on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as S Neeraj (20) from Vidurai in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala. Kulasekaram fire and rescue services personnel recovered the body of the victim.

Kumari district receives 22.19 mm average rainfall

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall in the district significantly increased the inflow to Pechiparai and Perunchani dams. In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the district registered an average rainfall of 22.19 mm. Kolipurvilai recorded the maximum of 40.8 mm.