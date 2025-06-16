Start arts and humanities courses in TN's Papparapatti school: Parents

DHARMAPURI: Parents urged the School Education Department to take steps to launch Economics and History groups in the higher-secondary section of the Tyagi Subramaniya Siva Boys Government Higher Secondary School in Papparapatti.

Over 1,100 students from dozens of villages study at this popular school for classes 6 to 12. Various vocational and traditional courses are offered for higher-secondary classes. But recently many parents in the area urged the School Education Department to start Economics and History courses.

Commenting on the matter, R Krishnan, a parent, said, "Usually most students choose traditional courses with the intention of joining engineering or medical courses for higher education. But over the years there have been many people interested in arts and humanities courses even at the school level. But history, commerce and economics courses are unavailable at the Papparapatti government higher secondary school. Hence we urge the School Education Department to take steps to introduce these courses".