Start arts and humanities courses in TN's Papparapatti school: Parents

DHARMAPURI: Parents urged the School Education Department to take steps to launch Economics and History groups in the higher-secondary section of the Tyagi Subramaniya Siva Boys Government Higher Secondary School in Papparapatti.
Over 1,100 students from dozens of villages study at this popular school for classes 6 to 12. Various vocational and traditional courses are offered for higher-secondary classes. But recently many parents in the area urged the School Education Department to start Economics and History courses.
Commenting on the matter, R Krishnan, a parent, said, "Usually most students choose traditional courses with the intention of joining engineering or medical courses for higher education. But over the years there have been many people interested in arts and humanities courses even at the school level. But history, commerce and economics courses are unavailable at the Papparapatti government higher secondary school. Hence we urge the School Education Department to take steps to introduce these courses".
R Selvam, another parent from Papparapatti, said, "Many people who pursue courses like CA, want to start early with a strong foundation in school and opt for economics and commerce courses. Some students with the goal of competing in competitive exams, including UPSC exams, choose history and humanities courses.
But these courses are unavailable in Papparapatti and students have to travel a minimum of 10 km to nearby school in Palacode or 15 km away in Pennagaram to avail these courses. Dozens of students from Papparapatti travel to and fro daily for their education. Having these courses locally in Papparapatti would be beneficial for students".
Sources in the office of Chief Education Officer said, "We will conduct an inquiry and if there are many students willing to enrol for these courses we will take the necessary steps"