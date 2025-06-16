Woman worker killed in blast at Cuddalore firecracker unit

CUDDALORE: A woman worker died in an explosion at a country-made firecracker chemical storage shed in Periyakumatti village near Chidambaram on Sunday. The blast occurred while she was handling explosive materials, police said.

According to police sources, the unit is operated by V Subramanian (55), a resident of Nagavalliyamman Koil Street in B Mutlur. He runs Venkateswara Fireworks, which manufactures and supplies country-made and fancy firecrackers to other districts. The unit employs over ten workers.

On Sunday, only five workers had reported for duty due to the weekend holiday. Among them was M Latha (39), a resident of Sammandham Angalammal Koil Street, Periyakumatti.

She had gone to the chemical storage shed to fetch explosive materials, while the other four were near the production shed on a tea break.