Woman worker killed in blast at Cuddalore firecracker unit

CUDDALORE: A woman worker died in an explosion at a country-made firecracker chemical storage shed in Periyakumatti village near Chidambaram on Sunday. The blast occurred while she was handling explosive materials, police said.
According to police sources, the unit is operated by V Subramanian (55), a resident of Nagavalliyamman Koil Street in B Mutlur. He runs Venkateswara Fireworks, which manufactures and supplies country-made and fancy firecrackers to other districts. The unit employs over ten workers.
On Sunday, only five workers had reported for duty due to the weekend holiday. Among them was M Latha (39), a resident of Sammandham Angalammal Koil Street, Periyakumatti.
She had gone to the chemical storage shed to fetch explosive materials, while the other four were near the production shed on a tea break.
“A loud explosion was heard suddenly, and the storage shed was completely destroyed,” said a police officer. “Latha died on the spot. Her body was torn apart and found scattered across the site.”
Police personnel from Parangipettai station rushed to the spot. Latha’s body was sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiampakkam for autopsy.
“Initial investigation suggests that Latha was retrieving explosive powder from a pipe when a bag of the material slipped from her hand, triggering the blast,” said a senior police official source. “Further investigation is underway.”
A police source added, “As it was Sunday and the blast occurred during tea break, only one worker was in the storage shed. The others were at a safer distance. Had this happened during working hours, the casualties could have been higher.”