Four killed, three injured in two separate bike accidents in TN

CHENNAI: Three men were killed and three others sustained injures after two bikes collided head on on Palar bridge near Acharapakkam around 12.30 am on Monday. The deceased have been Balamurugan (16), Surya (21) of Kavidandalam and Vishwa (19).

The police said Balamurugan and Surya were heading towards Aathur with their bike collided with the two-wheeler ridden four youth - Vishwa, Sivasakthi (25) Riyaz (25), and Ranjith (24) - in the opposite direction.

In the impact of the collision, Balamurugan and Vishwa died on the spot, while Surya died at Chengalpattu GH on Monday morning. The condition of the others is critical. The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating if the youth were under the influence of alcohol.

Biker hits peacock, both die

A 30-year-old man and a peacock crossing the road died after the bike on which the man was riding hit the bird near Madurantakam near Kolathanallur village on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Prabhakaran (30) of Vellerithangal village in Kancheepuram.

He was heading towards Sunambedu in Sithamur. While passing through Kolathanallur, a peacock suddenly crossed his path. Prabhakaran allegedly hit the bird, lost control, and crashed into a roadside tree, the police said. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries.