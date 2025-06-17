Kuruvai scheme extended to all of TN; to benefit 8 lakh farmers, says CM Stalin

THANJAVUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the Kuruvai special package scheme being implemented in the Cauvery delta districts has been extended across Tamil Nadu.

This scheme provides farmers with subsidies for mechanised paddy transplantation, certified quality seeds, bio-fertilisers, and micronutrient mixtures.

The CM made the announcement, that will benefit 8 lakh TN farmers, during an event in Thanjavur, where he inaugurated several completed projects, laid foundation stones for new ones and distributed welfare assistance.

“From 2020-21, the Kuruvai special package scheme has been implemented in Cauvery delta districts and for this a total of Rs 276.84 crore was allotted. For the current Kuruvai season, Rs 82.77 crore has been allotted,” the CM said.

“For the first time in the history of the state, this special package is now being extended to farmers cultivating paddy in other districts during the Kuruvai, Kar and Sornavari seasons and Rs 132.17 crore has been earmarked for this purpose,” he added.

During the event, the CM inaugurated new bus services under the New Comprehensive Mini Bus Scheme, 2024. He flagged off the mini buses which will ply along 3,103 routes across the state including 2,094 new routes and 1,009 extended ones.