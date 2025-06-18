13 mini bus services made operational in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Out of 55 new minibus routes announced in the district, 13 were made operational in the first phase on Tuesday, 12 within the Hosur RTO limit, and one within the Krishnagiri RTO limit. The remaining routes will be made operational in the next phase.

Collector C Dinesh Kumar, Hosur MLA Y Prakash, and Hosur City Municipal Corporation Mayor, SA Sathya, flagged off mini buses from Hosur bus stand on Tuesday.

Hosur Road Transport Officer, P Prabahar, said, "A total of 55 mini bus routes with 73 vehicles were on the books, to operate in urban, rural, and tribal areas of both Krishnagiri and Hosur RTO limits. In the first phase, 13 buses started service on Tuesday. Apart from this, nine more mini buses will be operated from Hosur Seetharaman Nagar to the ESI hospital in the next phase, by which people from over 20 residential welfare associations will stand to benefit."

He added, "Minibus services will also soon operate in Anchetti and Denkanikottai hill villages, such as stretches between Thagatti and Noorundhusamy Malai, Anchetti to Karadikkal, Kodakarai to Bettamugilalam, and Kamagiri to Marandahalli."