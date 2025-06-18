Colour-coded vehicle pass to be issued to attendees; travel restrictions in place

MADURAI: Ahead of the Muruga Bhakthargalin Aanmeega Maanaadu scheduled for June 22, the police department on Tuesday issued directions to participants of the conference, including distribution of vehicle passes.

According to a police press release, colour-coded vehicle passes will be issued which motorists must produce to enter the city. The passes could be obtained from the respective office of the superintendent or commissioner of police by submitting appropriate documents.

People coming to the city from the southern districts will be given green-colour pass. Those coming from Chennai and northern districts will be given white passes, people from central districts will be given blue passes and yellow colour pass would be issued to people from western districts.

Further, the press note explained the designated routes to the venue for people travelling from different districts.

Those from central districts, north districts, and Chennai should enter the city via Thuvarankurichi, Melur, Sivaganga Road and Pandikovil.

Likewise, those from Dindigul, Theni, Coimbatore and Tiruppur should enter the city via Nagamalai Pudukottai junction, Kappalur junction, Sindamani toll plaza, and Viraganoor junction. Those from Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli districts have to reach the venue through Thirumangalam, Kappalur junction, Sindamani toll plaza, and Viraganoor junction. Vehicles from Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts should reach the venue via Arupukottai, Mandela Nager junction, and Viraganoor junction.

Vehicles from Sivaganga district should take the Manamadurai, Silaiman, and Viraganoor junction route, the press note added.