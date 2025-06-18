Delay in certificate issuance: Foreign doctors’ association to hold protest in Chennai

CHENNAI: Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) and the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) wing of the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association’s (TNMSA) are planning to hold a protest on July 5 against the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TMC) over alleged delay in granting provisional eligibility certificate required to work as a trainee.

At the state executive meeting of the overseas branch of the DASE and TNMSA held in T Nagar on Monday, the associations demanded that TMC should stop neglecting the issues of medical students studying abroad. In a press release, Dr G R Ravindranath, general secretary, DASE, said that the FMG graduates should be provided a provisional certificate of eligibility to practise as a doctor within one month of application. The permission for training should be granted based on seniority, he added.

“Every year, more than 40,000 of our Indian students enrol in medical studies in various countries. Those students face various issues. Help centres should be created at the all-India and state levels to find solutions to the problems,” the release said.

The TNMC should stop forcing many graduates who have completed their medical studies abroad to do two or three years of internship as opposed to the NMC regulations which cite that only one to two years of internship is required.

Moreover, the state government should provide hostel facilities to FMG medical graduates working as trainee doctors in government medical colleges, the release said.

Out of the total number of training medical seats in medical colleges, currently 7.5 % are being given to FMG graduates to do training. It should be increased to 20%, it said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin’s letter to the union government seeking to increase the quota should be implemented immediately, the release added.