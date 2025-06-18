Kidnapping case: SC questions TN govt over suspension of ADGP after HC's directive to arrest him

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu government over suspension of ADGP HM Jayaram, who was directed by the high court to be taken into custody in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan was informed by the state government's counsel that the officer was taken into custody and released on Tuesday at 5 pm.

Jayaram's counsel submitted that he was released by the police but the government has placed him under suspension.

"He is a senior police officer. Where was the requirement for you to put him under suspension? These kinds of orders are shocking and demoralising," the bench observed and asked the TN government counsel to seek instruction and apprise the court by Thursday on revoking his suspension.