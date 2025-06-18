Madras HC denies online pass for Murugan conference, extends deadline till June 21

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to direct Madurai police to issue vehicle pass through online mode to people wishing to attend Hindu Munnani's 'Muruga Bhakthargalin Aanmeega Maanaadu', which is scheduled to take place in the city on June 22. However, the court extended the deadline for getting passes from June 18 till June 21 morning.

Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order while partly allowing a petition filed by zonal secretary of Hindu Munnani M Arasupandi of Madurai seeking to modify the court's order on another petition about the conditions imposed by police. One of the 52 conditions required participants to obtain vehicle pass from police.

The court had upheld the condition but directed police to dispose of applications within 24 hours of receiving them. However, Arasupandi filed a fresh petition seeking to modify the condition and enable participants to get vehicle pass through 'TN ePass' portal, similar to the system followed in Kodaikanal, and Ooty.

Justice Pugalendhi refused to issue such a direction but extended the deadline.