Madras HC bins plea for panel on Tiruchendur temple repairs

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought a direction to constitute an expert committee to finalise the renovation and repair works in Subramaniya Swamy temple at Tiruchendur.

A bench of justices S M Subramaniam and A D Maria Clete observed that such a committee had been already formed by the state government, based on a direction issued by the court on April 24. If at all, the petitioner is of the opinion that any customary practices were being violated, he can approach the competent authority under HR & CE Act.

The litigant Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate from Thoothukudi, alleged in his petition that the temple administration has begun constructing additional amenities building for the temple in a coastal regulation zone without obtaining prior clearance.

The construction plan for the parking facility also revealed a possibility of traffic congestion in Kamarajar Salai, North, South, East and West car streets, among others, he claimed.

He requested the court to direct the government to appoint a committee with members who have expertise in Thantra Samuchiyam, Kerala Sambrathaya Agamam and Kumara Thantram Agamam, to inspect and identify violations, if any, in the renovation and repair works.