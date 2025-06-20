GCC staff held for issuing fake govt job orders

CHENNAI: A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) staff was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 17.5 lakh by promising government jobs and issuing fake appointment orders. The accused, Muthuraman (55) of Otteri, who works as an assistant in the Tondiarpet zone of the city corporation, was arrested from Kundrathur.

According to the police, the complaint was lodged by Jaysankar (49), who alleged that he had paid Rs 17.5 lakh to Muthuraman and his wife Usharani in January last year to secure government jobs at the secretariat for two of his relatives. In February 2024, Muthuraman handed over ‘appointment orders’ which were later found to be fake, the police said.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and the police launched a search for the accused. After a detailed probe, Muthuraman was traced and arrested. His wife Usharani, also named in the case, is absconding, and efforts are on to trace her, the police said.