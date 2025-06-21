AIADMK will get majority on its own in 2026: Ex-minister KC Karuppanan

ERODE: The AIADMK will get an individual majority in the upcoming Assembly election and form a government under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, said KC Karuppanan, former minister and MLA representing the Bhavani Legislative Assembly Constituency, in Erode on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Erode, Karuppanan said, "Law and order has broken down in Tamil Nadu under the DMK's rule. The state government arrested the accused only after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded a CBI investigation into the Anna University sexual assault case. Otherwise, this government would not have arrested the culprit in this case. Chief Minister MK Stalin has not taken any action to maintain law and order."

"AIADMK will again get an individual majority in the upcoming Assembly election (in 2026) and form a government under the leadership of Palaniswami. There will be no coalition government. Palaniswami will decide and implement our strategy and operations for the election," he added.

Further, he said, "Minister TRB Rajaa has published a cartoon that tarnished the reputation of our general secretary. We could publish thousands of cartoons about them if we thought. Minister Raja should avoid such activities and should advise the government to control prices and maintain law and order in the state."

Earlier, Karuppanan filed a complaint at the District Superintendent of Police's office on Friday against Rajaa over the cartoon depicting Palaniswami in a crude manner.

Similarly, in Tiruppur too, AIADMK functionaries filed a complaint against the minister. Rajaa is the head of DMK's IT wing.