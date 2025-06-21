NIA framing innocent Muslim youths: Coimbatore Jamaath federation

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Federation of All Jamaaths, Islamic organisations and political parties has condemned the recent arrests of two Muslim youths in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car blast case, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The federation alleged that the NIA has been framing false charges against innocent Muslim youths.

In the car blast case, the NIA arrested four suspects, including two from Coimbatore, on Wednesday. These arrests were made in relation to recruitment efforts for the banned terrorist organisation, Islamic State (IS), bringing the total number of arrests in the case across the state to eight. The suspects arrested are believed to have been radicalised by Jameel Basha, the founder of Madras Arabic College, who, along with his associates, is accused of recruiting youth and subtly promoting Salafi-Jihadi ideology under the guise of teaching Arabic in the state.

The arrests followed an investigation into the car explosion that occurred on October 23, 2022, near Sangameswarar Temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore city. Jameesha Mubin, who died in the blast, has been identified as an IS sympathiser by the NIA.

The federation called for an urgent meeting on Thursday wherein it passed a resolution condemning the NIA for what they claim are false cases against innocent Muslim youths and unjust arrests related to the alleged IS radicalisation case.

M S Sabeer Ali, a coordinator of the federation, told TNIE that one of the two people arrested in Coimbatore on Wednesday was innocent and was actually maintaining an Arabic college (Madrasa). “He was previously investigated by the NIA as a witness and was pressurised to be a witness in favor of the agency. When he refused, he was framed in the case and arrested. The NIA is framing charges against innocent Madrasa students to prevent the bail proceedings of earlier suspects arrested in this case which is condemnable,” he said.

The federation in the meeting also decided to provide legal support to those who were allegedly wrongfully arrested and to clarify the truth surrounding these arrests to the public.