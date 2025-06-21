Tiruchy DMK drive targets 75,000 new members per constituency

TIRUCHY: Gearing up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the DMK kicked off a membership campaign across Tiruchy, targeting at least 30% of voters in every constituency. The initiative is part of the state-wide 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' drive launched by Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin earlier this week. At the party's executive committee meeting held at Kalaignar Arivalayam on Friday, principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru handed over enrolment forms to district secretaries K Vairamani (Central) and Kaduvetti Thiagarajan (North).

"The DMK president has instructed us to enrol 30% of voters in every constituency. Every cadre in DMK must bring in all eligible members of their family into as party members," Nehru said. On Thursday, while presiding over a meeting in South Tiruchy, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi passed a resolution endorsing the 30% target. He also reviewed booth-level and local committee level assignments and urged cadres to intensify outreach. District-level leaders said the party aims to mobilise 75,000 members per constituency on average. Party strategists said each booth of 1,000 voters will be assigned committee members to enrol at least 300 voters, with one volunteer managing every 100 voters through door-to-door canvassing.

A ward secretary in Tiruchy West constituency said, "We have received the forms, and will soon call on DMK supporters first and then potential supporters to enroll them as members." "We've been instructed to convert the trust people have reposed in the government's welfare schemes into political strength. Most households have at least one beneficiary. Now, we must ensure DMK's presence in every street and every household," said a senior Tiruchy DMK functionary overseeing the membership drive.