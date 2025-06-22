Amit Shah’s remarks on use of English language just his opinion, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a time will come soon when those speaking English in the country would ‘feel ashamed’, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that was just Shah’s opinion.

“His remarks were on the basis that people are giving importance to English instead of their mother tongue, and that mother tongue is important for each of them,” Palaniswami said.

Addressing media persons at the Coimbatore International Airport on Saturday, he said, “The people of Tamil Nadu will punish the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election. We have already condemned the DMK minister and DMK functionaries for their abusive speech. DMK functionaries have a habit of spreading abusive messages during public meetings, and on their social media handles,” said Palaniswmi.

Further, he said former minister and AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary K Pandirajan had clearly explained about what the AIADMK government did about the Keezhadi excavation when J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister, and after her death.

Palaniswami also extended his greetings to Hindu Munnani, organisers of the Lord Murugan conference at Madurai. “It is a democratic right for an organisation to worship gods that are dear to them, and based on that right, an organisation is holding a religious conference.”

Speaking about International Yoga Day, he said “Yoga is important for physical and mental wellbeing, and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for organising the event.”