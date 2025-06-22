Vande Bharat sleeper trains yet to receive nod

VB’s sleeper version is equipped with Kavach

ICF General Manager U Subba Rao told TNIE that the CRS had raised a few queries concerning the prototype, which have already been addressed. “A detailed response has been sent. The clarifications pertained to minor technical aspects. There were no major flaws in the prototype,” he said.

After receiving the prototype from BEML, ICF identified more than 73 design and technical issues, particularly related to safety. These included concerns about crash buffers, fire barrier walls, and the hooks connecting the middle and upper berths. These issues led to the project missing its initial deadline by a few months.

Rao stated that all concerns raised by ICF had been resolved. “It’s just a matter of time before the 16-coach sleeper version is cleared for operation by the Railway Board. We have already received orders to build nine more Vande Bharat sleeper trains this financial year,” he added.

ICF has incorporated several enhanced safety features in the sleeper version. The rake is also fitted with the Kavach Train Collision Avoidance System, crashworthy couplers, front and side crash buffers and a fire detection system.

In January, the train successfully completed oscillation trials, emergency braking tests and evaluations of its control and electrical systems conducted by RDSO in Lucknow. It also underwent high-speed testing at 180 kmph in the Kota division, along with short- and long-distance trial runs, before being submitted for CRS approval.

The 16-coach rake comprises 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches and one first-class AC coach, with a total seating capacity of 823 passengers.