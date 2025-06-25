GCC faces backlash for irregularities in construction of EV parking shed

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday condemned the Tamil Nadu government and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for serious procedural violations and irregularities in the construction of an EV (battery vehicle) parking shed at Marina Beach.

This is based on a TNIE report that appeared on Tuesday, stating that the parking shed had already been constructed before the tenders for the project were even floated.

In a statement, Anbumani said that floating tenders for an already-constructed shed raised questions about transparency and accountability. “This is a blatant breach of norms. As per rules, tenders must be invited before any construction begins, and only qualified contractors quoting the lowest rates should be awarded the work,” he said.

He further alleged that awarding contracts to politically connected individuals before tender procedures conclude has become common in Tamil Nadu. “Those responsible for this violation must be held accountable and punished under the law,” he said in the statement.

Anbumani also called into question the evasive responses from corporation officials when asked how the project was carried out before the date for the final submission of bids drew to a close.

According to the tender, the estimated cost of the shed, meant to house two 11-seater battery-operated vehicles for shuttle services at Marina, was Rs 8.3 lakh. The project was launched recently by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.