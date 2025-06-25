Ours is a politics rooted in social transformation, says VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said that in the coming decade, VCK will become a major ideological force shaping Tamil Nadu’s political direction. Speaking at the party’s annual awards function, he said VCK’s left-leaning ideology is a much-needed counterbalance to the prevailing caste and religious politics in the state.

“While most parties are still stuck in caste or religious politics, VCK has consistently championed progressive and secular values. In a few years, people will not only accept us, but ask us to lead,” he asserted.

Responding to the recent buzz about the VCK’s demand for more seats in the upcoming Assembly election, Thiruma said, “They repeatedly ask how many seats we will contest, but they fail to understand the power of our politics. Their underestimation reflects their inability to assess the strength of VCK and me. We are not bargaining for short-term electoral gains. Ours is a politics rooted in social transformation.”

Criticising the BJP-RSS ideology, Thirumavalavan said the real objective of the Sangh Parivar is not just political power, but to change the Constitution. “The country today stands divided between pro-secular and anti-secular forces. RSS doesn’t aim merely for the prime minister’s post or state power, their ultimate target is the Constitution itself,” he warned.

Assembly seat-sharing

