Suspect’s attempt to evade arrest takes a nosedive in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: A suspect in an alleged attempt to murder case was caught by the police even after he tried to escape by jumping into the Parakkari kulam tank near Nagercoil on Monday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as N Stalin (33), a resident of Kakkanputhur, Parakkai.

Sources said that Stephen (43), from Kuruvilaikadu near Kattathurai, was recently attacked by a few people due to previous enmity. Thuckalay Police registered an attempt to murder case against three people, including Stalin.

As the other suspects, S Viju (33) and R Binjin Kumar (48) were arrested, Stalin was absconding. On Monday, as police got a tip-off that Stalin was seen near the Parakkari kulam tank, they went there to arrest him.

Sources added that seeing police, Stalin fearing arrest, jumped into the tank and hid among the lotus plants. As he did not come out of the water, Thuckalay police along fire and rescue services personnel led by assistant district fire officer T Immanuel went in a boat and caught the suspect.