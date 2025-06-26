30 hysterectomies in five months at sub-district govt hospitals in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: More than 30 women have undergone hysterectomies at sub-district government hospitals in Sulur, Kolarpatti, and Mettupalayam, where doctors have removed abnormally large fibroids, according to health department sources.

Similarly, the Pollachi and Mettupalayam GHs performed around 233 major surgeries. In spite of limited manpower and resources, government hospitals in rural parts of the district have been successfully performing complex surgeries.

Doctors at these facilities have stated that performing numerous surgeries at tertiary-level government hospitals helps reduce the workload at the medical college hospitals in the city and fosters the public healthcare system.

"A 40-year-old woman from Kallar near Mettupalayam had been experiencing prolonged abdominal pain and had been relying on pain relief medications for the past few years. Unable to bear the pain, she was brought to Mettupalayam GH on April 8, where she was diagnosed with a large ovarian cyst that was at risk of rupturing. Since she has a negative blood group, the medical team sourced the necessary blood for transfusion. The surgery to remove the cyst was completed in six hours, and she was discharged after a week of observation," said Dr G Jothimani, who worked as Chief Gynecologist for the government hospitals at Mettupalayam, Sulur, and Kolarpatti and has now been transferred to Tiruppur district.