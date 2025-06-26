London targets TN start-ups in push to deepen UK, India ties

CHENNAI: As the UK sharpens its pitch to Indian businesses in the wake of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, the city of London is organising roadshows in Tamil Nadu, primarily targeting the state’s SaaS and the emerging deep tech and startup ecosystem.

Hemin Bharucha, chief representative of the mayor of London and regional director - India and Middle East for London & Partners - the city’s official business growth agency - is leading a roadshow in Coimbatore, Chennai and Madurai this week.

“Chennai is already known as the SaaS Capital of India,” Bharucha told TNIE.

“There is a strong base in AI/ML, Deeptech, VFX, gaming, and clean energy-sectors where London can offer both capital and market access.”

“With a highly skilled talent base, cost advantages and rising global ambition, Tamil Nadu’s tech firms are well placed to leverage London as their next scale-up destination,” he said, describing the state as one of India’s fastest growing innovation hubs.

In 2023 alone, 31 Indian companies set up shop in the British capital, followed by 23 in 2024, and 12 more in the first quarter of the new financial year.