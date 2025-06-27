Madras High Court upholds Rs 1L compensation to custodial torture victim

Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to reverse the order of the State Human Rights Commission which awarded Rs 1 lakh compensation to a victim of police torture and ordered recovery of the amount from the salary of an inspector and sub-inspector.

A division bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and M Jothiraman recently dismissed the petitions filed by inspector D Babu Rajendra Bose and sub-inspector S Mani who had served during the relevant period at the Puzhal police station.

They moved the court seeking to quash the orders of the SHRC passed on November 13, 2018 awarding Rs 1 lakh compensation to Rajinikanth, who was subjected to custodial torture after being secured by the police on December 20, 2013 in connection with a cheating case.

The bench said there is no reason to interfere with the order of the SHRC and the consequential order passed by the home department in 2022 to recover the compensation amount from the officers involved. The court observed that the police officers have a critical role in maintaining law and order while upholding human rights.