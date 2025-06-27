TNIE impact: Four FIRs filed in child marriage, teenage pregnancy case in Krishanagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of four FIRs were filed in connection with child marriages in Krishnagiri district on Saturday, and the district administration is inquiring about two more cases.

On June 18, TNIE carried a story — 'Bride and Prejudice: Aadhaar fudged to mask child marriages in K'giri'. The dates of birth on the Aadhaar cards of six child marriage victims were changed by their relatives to evade arrest in the past six months in Kelamangalam block.

Currently, all four victims are pregnant. The social welfare department is inquiring with a 15-year-old child marriage victim near Denkanikottai, and one near Rayakottai is still untraceable.

Earlier, the Kelamangalam Block Rural Welfare Officer and Block Extension Officer of Kelamangalam filed four complaints at Rayakottai, Denkanikottai and Kelamangalam police stations on Saturday. The police booked cases under sections 5(i), 5(j)(ii), read with 6(1) of the Pocso Act, and section 9 read with 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Apart from this, Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Dr C Rajesh Kumar filed a complaint at Rayakottai, Kelamangalam, and Denkanikottai police stations for Aadhaar tampering. Based on this, two persons were arrested in Rayakottai and Denkanikottai.

Krishnagiri District Social Welfare Officer R Sakthi Subashini told TNIE, "Police will inquire with the child marriage accused and will inquire at three temples where the marriages took place in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts."