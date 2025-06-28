Lack of assistants mounts pressure on veterinarians in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Farmers are distressed by the lack of personnel in veterinary dispensaries located across the district to assist veterinarians. Farmers said that due to a lack of personnel, the quality of treatment offered to farmers affected, and urged the state government to appoint veterinary assistants as soon as possible.



The district has about 3.6 lakh cattle and over 5 lakh sheep, goats, and other milch animals. To ensure livestock are properly taken care of, the animal husbandry department has opened 80 veterinary dispensaries across the district. While each of these dispensaries has skilled doctors to treat ailing livestock, these doctors lack assistants or aides to help them perform basic duties. Farmers urged the appointment of veterinary assistants.



State President of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, SA Chinnasamy, said, "With the administration gearing up for the foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive next month, we need to address the severe shortage of staff in veterinary dispensaries. Over 3.45 lakh animals with hooves will be vaccinated, and we need people capable of handling them. Currently, apart from doctors, there are no other staff in the dispensaries. Without proper aid, farmers are posing as assistants now, and this impacts treatment. Moreover, it is extremely tedious for doctors to handle all the work."



Another farmer, S Venkatesan from Palacode, said, "Be it for insemination or delivering vaccines, we need professionals who can assist the veterinarians. The state government must appoint at least two assistants in each dispensary to ensure their proper functioning. Further, infrastructure and equipment in dispensaries must improve, and people must be appointed in a temporary capacity during the FMD drive to ensure the 100% vaccination target."



Officials in the animal husbandry department who commented on the matter said, "We have already notified the requirement of more staff, and the state government is also taking necessary steps."