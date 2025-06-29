Man held for assaulting student at Anna University

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a man in his mid-20s after a postgraduate engineering student of Anna University filed a complaint alleging that the man assaulted her on university campus.

Police said that the complainant was in a relationship with the accused, identified as Ramkumar, while they were studying at a private engineering college in south Chennai a few years ago.

After she enrolled for post-graduation at Anna University, the relationship ended due to irreconcilable differences. However, he continued to contact her through calls and messages and even tried to meet her. In April, he barged into the Anna University campus, and allegedly assaulted her and threatened to upload photographs and videos of them together on the internet.