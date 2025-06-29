Man held for assaulting student at Anna University

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a man in his mid-20s after a postgraduate engineering student of Anna University filed a complaint alleging that the man assaulted her on university campus.
Police said that the complainant was in a relationship with the accused, identified as Ramkumar, while they were studying at a private engineering college in south Chennai a few years ago.
After she enrolled for post-graduation at Anna University, the relationship ended due to irreconcilable differences. However, he continued to contact her through calls and messages and even tried to meet her. In April, he barged into the Anna University campus, and allegedly assaulted her and threatened to upload photographs and videos of them together on the internet.
After the woman lodged a complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station (AWPS), the accused was arrested on Saturday under relevant sections of BNS and remanded in judicial custody.
This comes a few months after a student at the university was raped on the campus by A Gnanasekaran, a local biryani vendor and an accused in several criminal cases. He had also threatened the victim’s friend, who is also a student of the institute. Though Gnanasekaran was convicted recently, the issue had raised concerns about the safety and security of students.
Security was beefed up on the campus after that incident and the university administration stated that outsiders would not be able to enter freely as it was happening earlier through some of its gates.