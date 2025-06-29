Tributes to ‘kaviarasar’ on 99th birth anniversary

VELLORE: The 99th birth anniversary of Tamil lyricist and poet Kannadasan was celebrated by Vellore Kamban Kazhagam in collaboration with the Tamil department of Voorhees College on Saturday.

Drawing parallels between Tamil poet Kambar and Kannadasan, VIT vice-president and president of the kazhagam GV Selvam described the latter as a literary polymath whose lyrics continue to resonate with human emotions and timeless values. Presiding over the event, VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan recalled his personal interactions with Kannadasan.