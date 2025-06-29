Tamil Nadu

Tributes to ‘kaviarasar’ on 99th birth anniversary

Presiding over the event, VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan recalled his personal interactions with Kannadasan.
A commemorative book featuring select poems and lyrics of Kannadasan was released on the occasion.
A commemorative book featuring select poems and lyrics of Kannadasan was released on the occasion.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VELLORE: The 99th birth anniversary of Tamil lyricist and poet Kannadasan was celebrated by Vellore Kamban Kazhagam in collaboration with the Tamil department of Voorhees College on Saturday.

Drawing parallels between Tamil poet Kambar and Kannadasan, VIT vice-president and president of the kazhagam GV Selvam described the latter as a literary polymath whose lyrics continue to resonate with human emotions and timeless values. Presiding over the event, VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan recalled his personal interactions with Kannadasan.

Kannadasan
Vellore Kamban Kazhagam

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com