Maintain dignity, Ramadoss tells party's social media wing 

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday chaired a consultative meeting of the party's social media wing at his residence in Thailapuram, where he advised party cadre to maintain restraint and dignity in their posts.

A separate meeting of the party's social media wing was held a day earlier in Panaiyur, Chennai, under the leadership of Anbumani Ramadoss, during which he responded to allegations made by his father.

Addressing the gathering in Thailapuram, Ramadoss said, “Even if someone posts negatively about us, we should not react. Our posts should be polite and dignified, which will win over our critics.”

His comments are being viewed as a clear directive to party functionaries to avoid escalating tensions online amid ongoing internal disagreements.

Following the meeting, PMK state social media wing coordinator Chozhan Kumar Vandaiyar told reporters that Ramadoss also discussed the future functioning of the social media wing in view of 2026 election.

“He elaborated on how to take his principles and ideologies to the grassroots level. He also said meetings should be held at the district level, new office-bearers be appointed, and a reorganisation be carried out,” Vandaiyar said.

When asked about the ongoing internal rift between the two leaders and related posts on social media, Vandaiyar said, “Even if criticisms are made against me or the PMK, we have been told to ignore them and move on.”