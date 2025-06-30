Off the cuff: 'High’-handed approach?

In a desperate attempt to keep tipplers and eve teasers in check, the residents of Sirurthalaikkadu fishing hamlet have decided to take matters into their hands. The resolution passed during a recent meeting has decided to tie up people, who get drunk and create ruckus, to the pillar of the temple in the village for a day and also confiscate their bike. Another resolution suggested tonsuring the heads of men ‘who have sisters’, if they harass girls below the age of 18 years for marriage, in front of the temple. The decisions were prominently displayed at two places in the village.

Will the real mayor stand up

At the Erode Corporation council meeting held on Friday, a DMK councillor was insisting on postponing two resolutions regarding the hike in drinking water and UGD charges. When the discussions were in progress, mayor S Nagarathnam’s husband Subramanian, who is also DMK’s Erode urban secretary, entered the meeting hall from the mayor’s office and threatened the DMK councillor, who was quick to abandon his speech and leave the meeting. The incident has caused unease among DMK and other party councillors.

‘Wrath’ of biriyani

At the AIADMK meeting held at a marriage hall in Madurai recently, biriyani was prepared as the feast for the cadre and functionaries who participated in the event. While concluding his speech, MLA Sellur K Raju said, “Friends, everyone should eat the biriyani which is cooked for you, otherwise you will die after vomiting blood.” The audience burst into laughter and the meeting ended on a lighter note.

Hire, fire, repeat!

An ego clash between two top officials in Tiruchy Customs is affecting the department’s functioning at the Tiruchy airport. When one posts officers to the airport, the other quickly transfers them elsewhere. In cases of appointments, hirees are allegedly mistreated or pressurised to move out. Recently, two officers were appointed, but they were promptly transferred, escalating tensions further. This has created a hostile working environment and confusion in the department.

(Contributed by N Ramesh, P Srinivasan, Saravanan MP, P Thiruselvam; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)