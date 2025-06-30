Sivaganga ‘custodial death’: SP suspends six police personnel

SIVAGANGA: A day after a temple security guard died allegedly while in police custody, Superintendent of Police Ashish Rawat on Sunday suspended six police personnel of a special team which had detained him in a theft case. District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate of Thirupuvanam R Venkadesh Prasanth has also commenced his inquest.

Police sources claimed that the death did not occur inside the station but outside it. Thirupuvanam police have registered a case under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

B Ajithkumar (27) of Madapuram, near Thirupuvanam who worked as a temporary security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman Temple, which is managed by the HR and CE department, was detained by a special crime police team of Manamadurai sub-division in connection with a jewel missing case, based on a complaint from J Nikita (42) of Thirumangalam.

Nikita had alleged that 9.5 sovereigns kept in her car were missing when she visited the temple with her mother, Sivakami, on Friday, after Ajithkumar assisted her. Nikita told media persons that Ajithkumar parked the car for her. Upon returning after darshan, she asked him to bring the car. Later, Sivakami alerted her that jewels which had been kept in the car were missing. Nikita immediately informed the temple authorities, but Ajithkumar provided contradictory replies, leading her to lodge a complaint with the Thirupuvanam police.

His brother, B Naveenkumar, said based on the complaint, police arrived at their house, conducted a search, and took him and three others for questioning.