Replace GCC floor leader, councillors urge TNCC

CHENNAI: A group of five Congress councillors from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have petitioned Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai to replace the party’s Chennai North East district president MS Dhiraviyam, who is also the GCC floor leader.

Speaking to TNIE, councillor KV Thilagar said, “Since assuming office, MS Dhiraviyam has not conducted a single consultation meeting with Congress councillors. He has neither addressed our concerns, nor worked in coordination with us.”

He further requested that Dhiraviyam be replaced immediately with a leader who actively engages with councillors and their grievances.

He also called for a formal election to appoint a new GCC floor leader at the earliest.

According to TNCC sources, Dhiraviyam recently led a delegation of 15 Congress district presidents to New Delhi, where they met AICC leaders and pushed for Selvaperunthagai’s removal.

However, their attempt was unsuccessful. In response, a section of Congress councillors in the GCC, reportedly with Selvaperunthagai’s backing, has moved against Dhiraviyam, demanding action against him.

Party insiders claimed that some of the 15 disgruntled district presidents are now seeking to mend ties with Selvaperunthagai, fearing similar challenges to their own leadership in their respective districts.