15-year-old schoolboy gored to death by jallikattu bull tethered on roadside in TN

THANJAVUR: A 15-year-old boy here returning from school on Tuesday evening was gored to death by a tethered bull trained for jallikattu, sources said.

I Thiran Benedict (15) of Vallam, who was pursuing Class 10 at the government higher secondary school in the locality, was on Tuesday evening returning home from special classes with his friends. When crossing the Arputhapuram road in Vallam, they spotted the tethered bull left for grazing on the roadside.

The boys then tried to go near the bull. When Benedict moved closer to the animal, it attacked him on the chest. Grievously injured, Benedict was taken to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) where he, however, was declared dead, sources said.

Mary Gracy, the mother of the deceased boy, in her complaint to the Vallam police alleged that the owner of the bull enticed the boys, including her son, saying that he would give Rs 250 to those who tamed the tethered animal. A case must hence be registered against the bull owner, she demanded the police.

Based on the complaint, the Vallam police registered a case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS and commenced investigation.