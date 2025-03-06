Tamil Nadu: Class 3 student, headmaster drown in pond

KRISHNAGIRI: In a tragic incident, a Class 3 student, who slipped and fell into a 15-foot-deep irrigation pond filled with water, and a government school headmaster, who attempted to save the child, both drowned in Eluvapalli in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each from the CM’s general relief fund.

According to police, the deceased child — identified as eight-year-old M Nithin — was one among around 20 students studying at the Eluvapalli Panchayat Union Primary School located along Bagalur Road. During lunch break, Nithin, along with his brother and other students, was playing near a pond that had been dug for irrigation, when he slipped and fell into it. His brother informed the school headmaster Gowrisankar Raji (53), who jumped into the pond to rescue the child, police said.

Meanwhile, students also informed other teachers and villagers of the incident and they rushed to the spot. However, by then the HM and child had died, police said. The villagers retrieved the bodies and notified the Bagalur police, who sent them to the Hosur Government Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered under BNS and a probe was initiated.