Tamil Nadu man, two girlfriends held for murdering his lover

COIMBATORE: A man and the two women he was dating were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning a 35-year-old woman and throwing her into 30-foot-deep gorge on Yercaud Road as she demanded the man keep his promise of marriage.

Salem Rural police identified the deceased as M Loganayagi, alias Albiya of Thuraiyur in Tiruchy district. The accused were identified as Abdul Abeez (22), a fourth-year engineering student at a private college in Perambalur, S Thaviya Sulthana (22) of Avadi, an IT company employee, and R Monisha (21) of Thuraiyur, a nursing student at the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said that Loganayagi worked at a competitive exam coaching centre in Salem and was staying at a ladies hostel. On the night of March 1, she left the hostel and did not return, nor did she go to work. As she could not be reached on her mobile phone, the hostel warden reported her missing to Salem City Police on Monday. Based on her last phone call conversation, Salem Pallapatti police zeroed in on Abeez (22) and questioned him.

The investigation revealed that he, along with Thaviya and Monisha, allegedly murdered Loganayagi after luring her to Yercaud Hill on the night of March 1 and injecting her with poison.

Loganayagi had been in a relationship with Abeez for the last few years after they met online, police said, adding that he had convinced her to have sex with him by promising to marry. Based on this, Loganayagi reportedly converted to Islam and changed her name to Albiya.

Police recover victim’s body based on suspect’s information

However, Abeez later developed a relationship with Thaviya and Monisha, and started avoiding contact with Loganayagi. Last week, Loganayagi injured herself and threatened Abeez to marry her, police said. Subsequently, police said, Abeez and the other two women concocted a plan to do away with her.

Accordingly, they reached Salem on the evening of March 1, and Abeez asked Loganayagi if she wanted a painkiller for the injury. The suspects brought her to Yercaud Hill that night and stopped near the 60-foot bridge on Yercaud Road, where Monisha allegedly injected her with a ‘medicine’.

Once Loganayagi fell unconscious, the trio threw her into the gorge, police said. Based on information provided by Abeez, police said they recovered Loganayagi’s body on Wednesday. Yercaud Police have registered a case, and further probe is on.

Deceased, accused met online

Loganayagi had been in a relationship with Abeez for the last few years after they met on social media, police said, adding that he had convinced her to have sex with a promise to marry her