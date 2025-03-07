AIADMK playing dual role to protect covert ally BJP, claims Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: Law Minister S Regupathy, in response to AIADMK’s organising secretary D Jayakumar’s remarks on Wednesday, said the principal opposition party was playing a dual role to protect its covert ally BJP.

Jayakumar had claimed that the DMK was putting on an act by hurriedly convening an all-party meeting on delimitation. Responding to this remark, Regupathy said the AIADMK participated in the meeting simply out of fear that it would get exposed before the people of Tamil Nadu.

The minister said except for the BJP and its loyalists, all other parties took part in the meeting and supported the chief minister’s initiatives.

Regupathy said, “The AIADMK participated in the all-party meeting and extended support. However, while speaking to reporters, Jayakumar suddenly changed track and accused the DMK of staging a drama. What qualification does the AIADMK have to say this? After all it was their government that mortgaged Tamil Nadu’s rights due to their hidden association with the BJP.”

The minister added that the AIADMK’s deceptive drama, joining hands with the BJP, will not hold water before the people.