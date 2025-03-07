Madras HC gives Tamil Nadu govt seven days to respond on caste organisations registration issue

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday gave a seven-day ultimatum to the Tamil Nadu government for submitting its stand on whether caste organisations with an avowed goal, as per their bylaws, of furthering the interest of only the particular caste can be registered under the Registration of Societies Act.

Expressing displeasure over the state government seeking time again and again for submitting its response on the issue, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy set the deadline of March 14. He said if the state is not submitting its stand by then, he will pass orders on the matter.

The ultimatum was issued when the petitions filed by Senguntha Mahajan Sangam challenging appointment of a special officer for running the affairs of the association came up for hearing.

Questioning the delay, he stated that if the state takes a positive decision on the matter, it would be etched in history, as the state had already taken landmark decisions aimed at social reforms like the abolition of hand-pulled rickshaws.

The judge observed that it is the right time to initiate actions for ushering in a change in the society which is riddled with casteism and discrimination.