ED raids at Tasmac a diversionary ploy, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

TIRUVARUR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches on Tasmac headquarters might be a diversionary tactic by the Union government, said Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tiruvarur on Friday, apparently referring to the opposition to the contentious three-language policy and proposed delimitation.

After chairing a review meeting of implementation of various government schemes in Tiruvarur district, Udhayanidhi told media persons that Tamil Nadu has been consistent in raising its voice against the three-language policy, (skewed) devolution of finance and delimitation (based on current population). “Hence the Union government might be using raids by its agencies as a diversionary tactic. They might tell something after the completion of the raids. Let’s wait,” he added.

The ED searches that commenced at the headquarters in Chennai and a few other locations on Thursday continued on Friday.

To a question about the BJP cadre allegedly forcing school students to sign the petition supporting three-language policy, Udhayanidhi quipped it is a party which enrolled members through missed call. “This might be a continuation of the same,” he said.

While the DMK organised a signature campaign against NEET, the party avoided getting signatures from schoolchildren, the DMK youth wing secretary remarked.

Udhayanidhi earlier said schemes worth `80 crore will be implemented in the district based on the demands of the MLAs and MP at the review meeting.