Leopard spotted in Kovai, two cages placed to trap big cat

COIMBATORE: A week after four goats were killed by a carnivore at Onapalayam near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore Forest Range, a leopard was spotted in the area on Friday morning. Footage from the CCTV camera fixed in the house showed a leopard entering the premises at 12.03 am.

On March 1, a leopard was caught on the CCTV of a house where four goats were killed. After the leopard attack, the farmer sold two other goats. N Ranjith, a farmer from Kembanur said, “Leopard movement is frequent in the area die due to which farmers are selling off their goats.

Also, there is frequent wild elephant intrusion, and farmers near the forest boundary are facing crop damages.” When contacted V Thirumurugan, Range Officer of Coimbatore Forest said,

“After the leopard attack on goats on March 1, we have placed two cages, at Attukal Kembanur Pallam area and in the farm where goats were killed at Onapalayam. An enhancement is made on the monitoring process to trap the leopard and relocate it.”