Those who blamed BJP for loss now eager for alliance, says TN BJP president Annamalai

COIMBATORE: TN BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said people who had been blaming the BJP for their electoral defeats in the last five years are now eagerly waiting to ally with it. His statement comes a few days after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami recently said DMK is the party’s “sole adversary” and splitting of votes will not occur in the upcoming polls.

Addressing media persons in Coimbatore airport, Annamalai said “ All these years people have been saying BJP is an untouchable party, NOTA party, and that ‘we lost because of them’. But BJP workers have created a situation where there is no politics in Tamil Nadu without us.

Our high command will announce at the appropriate time how NDA alliance will be formed in Tamil Nadu, and which party will lead the alliance and who will be the CM candidate.”

When asked how an actor’s photo was used in posters welcoming Amit Shah, Annamalai said it was done by the DMK and demanded a police investigation into it.

On AIADMK expelling a former MLA allegedly for supporting BJP’s three-language policy campaign, Annamalai said he would not comment on other party’s affairs.