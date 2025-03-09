Banking trouble: 9K MNREGA workers in Dindigul not paid for last 3 months

DINDIGUL: For the last three months, PSU banks have denied MGNREGA payments to 9,613 workers in Dindigul district, because of factors such as the lack of Aadhaar seeding and inaccuracies in account details.

There are 2.18 lakh households employed under the MGNREGA scheme in the district and payments are made once every 2-3 months.

K Palaniammal from Batlagundu said,”I was deployed for desilting of works in my village for the past several months. But, my payment was stopped after November 2024. In January, I reached the panchayat office and they claimed the payments were initiated from the Dindigul Office of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). But I haven’t received any payments so far.”

DRDA officials which denied blocking of payments and claimed the issue would be with the bank.