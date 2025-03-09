Coimbatore residents demand urgent repairs as Edayar, RG Streets become dust bowl

COIMBATORE: The 500-metre stretch between Edayar Street and RG Street near Sukrawarpettai in Ward 81 of the central zone of the city has been left damaged for a long time. The road has now turned into a dust bowl after Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials dug the road for pipeline installation works and failed to restore it for months.

“Driving through this stretch is extremely difficult,” said R Manikandan, a local shopkeeper. “We are forced to keep our shop shutters closed most of the time to find respite from the dust.”

Motorists have also raised concerns about an increased risk of accidents as well. S Prakash, a resident of Sukrawarpettai, said, “Two-wheeler riders often lose balance due to uneven surfaces and loose gravel on the road. Authorities must act before someone gets seriously hurt.”

Social activists have criticised the CCMC for its negligence. “Pipeline works were completed months ago, but the road has not been repaired,” said activist S Vivin Saravan. “The delay is unjustified and the civic body must take immediate action to restore the stretch before the dust worsens breathing issues for residents. Residents and road users have urged CCMC to prioritise the repair of this key route, but so far, officials have not taken any action,” he added.

An official from the CMC engineering wing told TNIE, “The Suez firm had dug the road for pipeline works. They are awaiting a few trial runs with the House Service Connections before proceeding with patch works. All testing and trial runs are expected to be complete in a few days. We will commence road restoration works next week, once Suez officials complete their part and give us the approval.”