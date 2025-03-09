Farmers urge swift completion of delayed Jerthalav-Pulikarai canal project

DHARMAPURI: Aggrieved by the delay in constructing Jerthalav-Pulikarai, an interlinking canal project, farmers have urged the district administration to take steps to complete the works as soon as possible.

The Jerthalav-Pulikarai project was announced in 2019 for Rs 30.38 crore. Though the land acquisition for the project began and initial works were completed, the project was delayed after the assembly election.

However, work resumed in 2024 after an administration and fund sanction. As construction began a year ago, farmers were dissatisfied with the project’s progress and urged officials to hasten the work.

P Ganeshan, a farmer from Palacode, told TNIE, “Under the Jerthalav-Pulikarai, excess water from the Chinnar dam would be diverted via a new supply canal carved over a distance of five kilometers to reach Erranahalli lake, Pulikarai lake, and 12 other lakes. This project would effectively improve irrigation in over 2,000 acres and has the potential to address the water shortage issue in areas around Palacode. It is a much-anticipated project. However, the delay in completing the works is unacceptable.”

G Rajendiran, another farmer from Pulkarai, said, “For the past one year, the work progress has been non-existent. It has remained at 70%. This project would have been crucial for Palacode farmers had it been completed. The residents of Palacode can also breathe a sigh of relief during the summer. However, the delay is unacceptable.”

PWD (WRO) officials who commented on the project’s progress said, “This project is complicated. Most of this project falls under hilly areas, and we faced severe challenges while excavating through the hard rock surface. While we only need to carve five kilometers, we have to ensure structural integrity. To ensure this in some places, we have to dig up to 50ft. Moreover, some of the places where we will be digging lie near schools, and if we dig now, it could be risky for children. So, we have no choice but to limit the progress not only for the for the school children, but also to ensure maximum efficiency and ensure a robust foundation for the canals.”