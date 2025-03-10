45 injured in Jallikattu event held for CM Stalin’s birthday in Madurai

MADURAI: In view of Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday, DMK cadre of Madurai West constituency hosted a special jallikattu event at the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu arena in Keelakarai on Sunday. The event was inaugurated by Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy. As many as 45 participants are learnt to have sustained injuries in the event.

It may be noted that the DMK cadre have been organising a series of events in view of celebrating the chief minister's birthday. Official sources said that around 993 bulls were released through the Vaadivasal in 11 rounds, and around 550 baiters took part in the event. Of the 45 participants who sustained injuries, five severely injured persons were referred to GH for treatment.

The participants and bulls were allowed entry into the arena after verifying their details through the QR code on the tokens. An additional feature of slow motion replays through the LED screens installed in the arena, enabled the spectators to view the event in live action. The participants and bulls were given gifts, sources added.